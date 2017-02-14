Briefs | Faulty loans soar

New small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) lending approved by Macau banks expanded in the second half of 2016, according to statistics released yesterday by the Monetary Authority of Macau (AMM). In the second half of 2016, new SME credit limit approved by local banks totaled MOP13.6 billion, an increase of 36.8 percent from the first half of 2016 but down 34.1 percent from the same period in 2015. The AMM statistics indicate that as of end-December, the outstanding value of total SME loans was MOP69.8 billion, an increase of 3 percent from end-June 2016, or 4.5 percent from a year earlier. The outstanding balance of delinquent SME loans rose by 88.7 percent at the end of December (to MOP578.1 million) when compared with six months before. Compared to a year ago, the balance grew by 57.9 percent.

More bus shifts added to MT4, 3 and 3A lines

From yesterday, the frequency of services along bus routes MT4, 3 and 3A has increased in the morning. The decision was made after a discussion between the Transport Bureau and related bus companies. Due to the increase in services, line MT4 now has four additional shifts from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and one additional shift between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Line 3, which departs from the Border Gate, now has one more shift between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Line 3A has seven more shifts between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Association encourages children to cherish food

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau supported the Rotaract Club of Macau in organizing an event which took place last Saturday. The event hoped to raise the public’s awareness of food wastage. The event, held at the Jardim de Luís de Camões, targeted children aged between 9 and 12 years. The organizers hope to teach younger generations to acknowledge the value of the world, as well as to learn to cherish food. They have also established a volunteer training application system for eligible children to apply and participate in volunteering training and farming experiences.

DSAT offers free car emission tests

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) is planning to provide a free car emission test service to the public on the first three Saturdays of March. The test will take place in DSAT vehicle examination centers located at Areia Preta and Cotai, which will be available to test cars and motorbikes respectively. A department head from DSAT, Chan Io Fai, said that the free service is a support program under the city’s environment protection project. In July, new and tightened regulations regarding car emissions will come into effect. Chan said that DSAT is taking action to support the Environment Protection Bureau.

UM webpage likely to have been hacked

The webpage of the University of Macau (UM) is likely to have been hacked, according to a report by Macau Concealers. The possible incident was reported to the media by UM students on Sunday. On the English version of the registration page, sentences such as “hacked by sa3d hack3d”, “long live to peshmarga” could be found once users clicked over a specific option. Several reports show that hacker “sa3d hack3d”, has hacked scores of websites across many countries since February.