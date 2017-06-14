Briefs | Flights and ferries canceled due to storm

A total of 10 flights were canceled at the Macau International Airport in the last two days due to the influence of the tropical storm Merbok. The 10 flights, concerning Air Macau and China Eastern Airlines, affected passengers travelling to outbound destinations in Shanghai, Guiyang, and Vietnam. The ferries between Macau and Hong Kong were also canceled last Monday. On the Zhuhai side, 54 flights were canceled and eight flights were delayed due to the weather conditions. Furthermore, all ferries running between Zhuhai and Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Hong Kong, and Zhuhai and other islands, were canceled last Monday afternoon.

Zhuhai records above average organ donation

Zhuhai has an above average organ donation rate in mainland China when compared to the country’s national average donation rate. According to a report by Jornal Va Kio, since last year, the organ donation rate in Zhuhai city has exceeded three percent for every million people, while the mainland’s national average rate sits slightly below at two percent. Last year, over 130 people registered to donate their organs, a number that marks a historical peak in Zhuhai. In recent years, Zhuhai has been enhancing organ donation training publicities in order to improve the development of the city’s health system.

2,700 missed civil servant exam

Earlier this week, nearly 2,700 people missed the government’s civil servant recruitment exam, which was organized by the government to recruit people to the 163 vacancies for technical assistant positions. The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) said that somewhere around 75 percent of the job applicants attended the exams, which corresponds to approximately 8,300 people. SAFP revealed that some of those who did not show up for the tests were either late or went to the wrong exam halls. The results of the exams will be announced in one month.