Briefs | FOOTBALL – Hull hires Marco Silva as manager

Hull hired Marco Silva to manage the relegation-threatened Premier League club yesterday. The 39-year-old Portuguese coach, who has no previous experience in English football, succeeds Mike Phelan at the last-place club. Silva won the Greek title with Olympiakos last season and has also coached both Sporting Lisbon and Estoril in Portugal. “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style,” Hull vice chairman Ehab Allam said.

TENNIS – Radwanska loses in quarterfinals at Shenzhen Open

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska lost in the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Open yesterday, falling to Alison Riske 6-2, 3-6, 6-0 a year after beating the American in the final. The third-seeded Radwanska was broken three times in both the first and third sets, winning less than a third of the points on her first serve. Third-seeded Johanna Konta fared better in her quarterfinal match against Kristyna Pliskova, withstanding 15 aces from her Czech opponent to win 6-4, 6-7 (11), 6-3. Konta will next face another Czech player, Katerina Siniakova, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Nina Stojanovic. The eighth-seeded Riske will play Camila Giorgi of Italy. Giorgi beat Wang Qiang 6-0, 6-2.

Cycling – 105-year-old Frenchman sets record

Nearly a century ago, Robert Marchand was told by a coach that he should give up cycling because he would never achieve anything on a bike. He proved that prediction wrong again this week. In a skin-tight yellow and violet jersey, the 105-year-old Frenchman set a world record in the 105-plus age category – created especially for the tireless veteran – by riding 22.547 kilometers in one hour. “I’m now waiting for a rival,” he said.