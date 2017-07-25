Briefs | FSS expenditures increased 14 percent

In 2016, expenditures involving the Social Security Fund (FSS) were recorded at MOP3.9 billion, representing an increase of 14 percent year-on-year, according to the latest FSS report. Over the past year, the FSS handed out a total of MOP3.43 billion for retirement and disability pensions, with amount representing a 15 percent increase when compared to the previous year. The amount also represents 88 percent of the total amount of payments processed by the FSS in 2016. Most noticeably, the FSS income increased 4.35 percent last year, although income related to gaming decreased 4.84 percent when compared to 2015.

Over 150 phone scams recorded in 3 days

From last Friday until last Sunday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) and the Macau Customs Service both received a total of 154 reports of phone scams. All reports indicated that the unknown criminals pretended to be Customs officers, or workers at the Immigration Department in an attempt to defraud the public. No losses have been reported. According to the PJ, 54, 67, and 33 cases were reported on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. According to most reports, a woman speaking Mandarin was making requests to the public for their personal information. The PJ emphasized in their statement that the Macau government will never ask residents to provide any piece of their personal information through a phone call, and reminded the public to be wary of such scams.

Arrest made in fatal abduction case

A mainland man, surnamed Li, has been arrested for an abduction case that resulted in one death. Last May, a body was found in a residential unit at the Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior (ZAPE). The victim was illegally imprisoned after having borrowed money from usury groups he had met in casinos in the region. Li, one of the five criminals who is believed to have contributed to the death, was arrested on the night of July 22, and is now charged with the practice of violence, usury and other offenses.

Mainland reports one more H7N9 case

The Health Bureau (SSM) has issued a statement reporting that a case of the virus H7N9 (avian influenza) has been confirmed in Jiangsu province. Chinese health authorities reported to SSM that the aforementioned case was recorded between July 14 and July 20. The patient is a 62-year-old female mainland resident, who is currently in a critical condition. According to information provided by SSM, cases of H7N9 have been detected in 26 provinces across China, including Guangdong, Fujian, Beijing, Shanghai, since September of 2016. SSM has called upon the public to pay attention to personal hygiene in order to prevent cases of H7N9 infection.

Gov’t presses CTM to reduce call charges

The government has formally requested telecommunications provider CTM to reduce charges for international long-distance calls. Authorities expect the charge reduction to be implemented within this year. In a recent meeting with the Legislative Assembly Follow-up Committee for Public Administration, the government praised CTM for its services in the last year, but said that there is still room for improvement. According to the government, CTM recorded MOP10 million less in monthly income last year after a charge reduction.

IC organizes 35th Macau Young Musicians Competition

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is organizing the 35th Macau Young Musicians Competition which will be held from July 22 to 30 at the Macau Science Centre and the Institute for Tourism Studies. Contests in different categories will be held across the two locations simultaneously. The “Competition for Special Prizes” will take place on August 3 at the Institute for Tourism Studies. The competition schedules, rules, and regulations, and the jury list for this year’s competition is now available at the website for the Macau Young Musicians Competition. According to a press release from the IC, if a participant has a relationship or is associated with any members of the jury panel, the participant needs to notify the IC by email prior to the competition. If they fail to do so, the organizer has the right to disqualify the individual and withdraw any winnings presented.