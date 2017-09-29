Briefs | GGCT issues Level 1 Travel Alert for Bali

Given the recent possibility of volcano eruption at Bali’s Mount Agung in Indonesia, the Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has issued a Level 1 Travel Alert for visitors to that destination. The GGCT alerted Macau residents who intend to travel to Bali, and those already there, to closely follow the development of the situation as it might affect their personal safety. The GGCT will keep monitoring the situation. According to information gathered by the GGCT from members of the Macau travel industry, there are currently no tour groups organized by Macau travel agencies to Bali. At present, GGCT has received one request for information but no calls for assistance.

DSEC to commence Household Budget Survey

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) will launch the 2017/2018 Household Budget Survey on October 1, with the data collection period lasting one year until September 30, 2018. The Household Budget Survey (HBS) is conducted once every five years in line with international standards. The aim of the survey is to collect up-to-date information on the income and expenditure levels and patterns of households in Macau. The data is also used to update the basket of good and services that measures the rate of inflation in the territory, commonly referred to as the Consumer Price Index. According to DSEC, a total of 7,410 residential units in Macau will be selected for the sample. Some 285 units will be visited in each of the year’s 26 bi-weekly cycles. Households of the selected units will receive a notification letter from DSEC three to five days prior to the start of the survey, with the date of the enumerator’s visit stated in the letter.

Le French May 2018 themed ‘Tributes’

Le French May has announced that its 26th edition will be themed “Tributes,” and will present another series of specially chosen programmes in Hong Kong, as announced this week during a preview cocktail reception at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum. The guests watched a preview trailer for Le French May 2018, which gave a glimpse into programmes next year that pay homage to several masters in music, visual arts and other creative fields. The Le French May Arts Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary this year. According to organizers, a record-breaking 355,000 visitors attended the highlight exhibition “Inventing Le Louvre – From Palace to Museum over 800 Years”, making it one of the most visited festivals in the world in 2017.

