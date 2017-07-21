Briefs | Hengqin launches online tax payment for SAR residents

Hengqin has launched a tax payment system which allows Hong Kong and Macau residents to pay mainland taxes online, according to a report by TDM. Eligible SAR residents must work in Hengqin; previously, they had to visit the mainland to pay their taxes. Currently, 618 enterprises from Hong Kong and 860 from Macau are registered in Hengqin. More than 1,500 Hong Kong and Macau residents are qualified to apply for Hengqin’s special talented human resources awards and for the tax subsidies.

Nineteen arrested for fake VIP room

Nineteen mainland residents were arrested yesterday for setting up a fake casino VIP room inside a hotel room at the ZAPE area. Fifteen men and four women, all aged between 32 and 54 years old, pretended to be casino security guards, dealers, public relations employees, VIP room owners, and gamblers. The mastermind of the group was from Guangdong. According to the Judiary Police, the group had operated the fake room for more than two years, although only one victim – who claimed to have lost RMB400,000 – filed a police report.