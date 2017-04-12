Briefs | HKZMB Gongbei tunnel completed

The Gongbei tunnel in the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HKZMB) has been completed. A ceremony was organized on Monday to celebrate the event. The tunnel is the only channel that connects Zhuhai to the bridge’s main body. It is 2,741 meters long and is designed with six lanes. In order to construct the tunnel, the workers dug 255 meters underground, which took five years and cost RMB400 million, which is 40 times the price of producing a normal tunnel. The upper side of the tunnel is for vehicles driving from Hong Kong to Zhuhai, and the lower part is for vehicles traveling from Zhuhai to Hong Kong.

Guangdong sees high rate of product quality failure

In 2016, Guangdong detained more than 5,500 people and arrested 3,757 (of which 2,578 were charged), for getting involved in the production or selling of counterfeit products. The province discovered over 60 locations that were producing counterfeit products. Children’s clothing has been listed as one of the primary inspection points, with 189 violations found from 2,800 inspections. Children’s clothing produced in Guandong and sold via online platforms has a 57.5 percent failure rate.

Casino dealer arrested for domestic violence

A 38-year-old male Macau resident has been arrested for nine years of domestic violence, the Judiciary Police said yesterday. The suspect married his 32-year-old wife in 2008. The wife said that the man has a gambling habit, and would ask her for money every month after losing it to gambling. According to the wife, if she refused to give him money, her husband would physically abuse her, mainly over her head, hands and feet. On March 20, the suspect asked his wife for money, which she did not give. Afterwards, the man grabbed a knife from the kitchen to threaten his wife and their three-year-old daughter. The woman reported the abuse to the police five days later.