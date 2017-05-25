Briefs | Hulk scores one, sets up another as Shanghai SIPG wins 

Hulk scored one goal and helped create another yesterday as Shanghai SIPG came back to beat Jiangsu Suning 2-1 in the first leg of the second round of the Asian Champions League. The Brazilian, who joined Shanghai for about USD60 million in 2016, equalized from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. He then sent in a cross from the right for Uzbekistan international Odil Ahmedov to head in from close range in first-half injury time. Roger Martinez had given Jiangsu the lead in the eighth minute after a defensive error. Also, Jeju United beat Urawa Reds 2-0 in South Korea. Brazilian striker Marcelo put Jeju ahead in the seventh minute and Jin Seong-wook added the other in injury time.

Messi loses Supreme Court appeal

Lionel Messi has lost his Supreme Court appeal over a tax-fraud conviction in Spain. The court confirmed the 21-month prison sentence handed to Messi for defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (USD4.6 million) from 2007-09. He is not expected to go to prison because sentences of less than two years for first offences are usually suspended in Spain. The court maintained the 2 million euro ($2.24 million) fine handed to the Argentina player in last year’s trial. Messi’s father, Jorge Horacio Messi, also had been convicted of tax fraud, but the court reduced his sentence from 21 months to 15 months because he cooperated by returning the defrauded money to the tax authorities. He also is not expected to face prison time.

Olympic cyclists banned for doping

A pair of Olympic cyclists from Russia and Azerbaijan have been banned for doping by the International Cycling Union. The UCI says Tatyana Antoshina of Russia was given a four-year ban after testing positive for GHRP-2, which increases growth hormone levels in the body. Antoshina has won various road races around the world and finished 12th in the time trial and 25th in the road race at the 2012 London Olympics. Maksym Averin of Azerbaijan was given a 15-month ban after testing positive in December for the banned substance meldonium. Averin is a sprinter who competed in the road race at last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he failed to finish.