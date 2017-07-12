Briefs | IC mobile library resumes operations

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has completed its inspection and maintenance works of its mobile library, which will resume operations today. The mobile library is a lorry that accommodates 31 layers of bookshelves with 2,800 books on home economics, medicine and novels. Parking locations and opening hours will remain unchanged following the maintenance works. The mobile library opens between 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and 12.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The mobile library is parked at three locations, namely Rua Nova da Areia Preta, Avenida de Artur Tamagnini Barbosa and Avenida de Vale das Borboletas (Coloane).

500 local representatives run for 12 NPC positions

More than 500 Macau representatives are qualified to become Macau delegates in the 13th National People’s Congress of China (NPC). The NPC’s Standing Committee has already issued a notice to these candidates informing them to register for the congress. The delegates of the 13th Chinese NPC will be elected between October 2017 and February 2018, with the quota distribution being the same as that of the previous NPC. Macau will continue to have 12 delegates included in the sessions taking place from 2018 to 2023. This year, the NPC’s SAR delegates are required to swear allegiance to China and to the SAR, and are prohibited from receiving foreign funds.

MOP14m granted for building repairs

The Housing Bureau allocated MOP14.27 million in funds for building repairs in the first half of 2017. In total, the bureau received 161 applications. According to the bureau, 40 percent of the approved applications (corresponding to 73 cases) were for the maintenance of low buildings, with the total funds allocated amounting to MOP7.03 million. Sixty-three applications were for buildings’ management, amounting to MOP270,000. Four applications requested funding to help tear down certain facilities. The Housing Bureau hopes to increase the transparency of its administration.

Smoke breaks out in hotel

Early yesterday morning at 4 a.m., smoke broke out at the Lan Kwai Fong hotel. The smoke was a result of an accident that took place in the computer room on the first floor of the hotel’s casino. Within the computer room is the hotel’s electricity storage, according to the Fire Service Bureau. One of the computers’ circuit board started releasing smoke, which triggered the alarms. The bureau stated that a total of 60 people were evacuated, with no injuries reported.

Ho Chio Meng’s verdict to be delivered on Friday

The final verdict of the trial of former Public Prosecutor General Ho Chio Meng will be delivered on Friday by the collective of judges presided by Sam Hou Fai. The verdict and sentence will be handed down during a court appearance scheduled in the afternoon at the Court of Final Appeal (TUI), after two months of deliberation. The trial of Ho occurred between December last year to May. Ho faces over 1,500 charges for several crimes that allegedly occurred during the 15 years that he led the Public Prosecutions Office. Ho will not have the right to appeal the decision, since he is being trialed at the Court of Final Appeal.

1,592 children have difficulties with studying

In the 2015/2016 school year, a total of 1,592 special students were registered in Macau, with 949 of them studying in inclusive classes. The education director at the Salvation Army, surnamed Cheong, revealed that some parents do not accept that their children need special education. According to Cheong, these parents think their children are just being lazy, and do not acknowledge the real needs of their children. Cheong also said that some parents, after their children are diagnosed with such study-related difficulties, do not agree with the evaluation results. Cheong suggests the public should not treat special education needs as problems. In her opinion, these needs should be regarded as a person’s study needs, and these children should be assisted in order to help them find the right way of studying.

Mayor of São Miguel, Cape Verde visits IACM

The Mayor of the municipality of São Miguel in Cape Verde, Herménio Fernandes, visited Macau. He met with the president of the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), José Tavares, according to the Bureau. During the meeting, which occurred last week, topics related to the operations of both municipalities and municipal institutions were discussed. Fernandes was en route to a visit of the Chinese city Fuzhou in Fujian province, and thus had the opportunity to visit the MSAR. The Bureau noted that meeting between Gernandes and Tavares strengthened relations between both regions, which share a long-term historic link.