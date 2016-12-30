Briefs | ID adds electronic payment methods

All service counters of the Identification Services Bureau (ID) now accept the payment of application fees via UnionPay, QuickPass and Macau Pass as of yesterday. Citizens can use the aforementioned electronic payment methods to pay application fees at ID service counters at China Plaza and the designated ID counters at the Government Services Center in Areia Preta. In a statement released by the Bureau, ID said it would add other electronic payment methods to self-service kiosks, so as to provide more convenient electronic services to citizens.

Unused Taipa ferry facilities to be renovated

The Taipa Temporary Ferry Terminal will undergo a partial reconstruction of some of its facilities which are currently unused. The budget for the renovation work is estimated to be MOP5.98 million according to a notice published in the government’s official gazette on Wednesday. The ferry terminal is expected to open in February. The areas of the terminal which are set to undergo renovation are located near the parking lot and include electrical equipment on the ground floor of the car park. Both the traffic lanes and the walls in this location will also be renovated.