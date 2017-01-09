Briefs | IFT holds Open Day

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) held an “Open Day” event at its main campus on Saturday. The event attracted many high school graduating students, parents and members of the public. The Open Day activities included a “Treasure Hunt” to help guests learn about the Institute’s teaching philosophy, facilities and environment. IFT President Fanny Vong and Antonio Chu, IFT’s Head of Technical and Academic Support Division, introduced the Institute’s latest developments and admission information. Several IFT alumni who are now employed in the tourism and service industries also shared their experiences with guests. The event doubled as training for second-year tourism and event management students at IFT, who coordinated all operations and took on various roles such as tour guides and masters of ceremonies.

USJ’s move to new campus delayed until summer

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) will move to its new Ilha Verde campus this summer, said vice rector Maria Antonia Espadinha. Although construction on the new campus is complete, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau will conduct a final round of building inspections. “The campus is ready, but we need to complete inspections. Probably some adjustments have to be done after that, so we cannot move now [during the semester break], and of course we will not do it after the new semester has started. We expect to move during the summer,” Espadinha told Radio Macau last week. The project was supposed to be completed in 2011 but encountered several delays.