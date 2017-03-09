Briefs | Japan’s automated clearance system made available

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) announced that MSAR passport holders are eligible for Japan’s Trusted Traveler Program (TTP), where participants will be allowed to use Japan’s automated immigration clearance system after registration To be eligible, applicants must meet the relevant criteria, such as persons who intend to stay in Japan for a short period of time for commercial business, sightseeing or visiting relatives. Eligible applicants can lodge an online application and submit the required materials on the Immigration Bureau of Japan website prior to entering Japan. Upon receipt of the application, the Immigration Bureau of Japan will conduct a preliminary review and send the applicants an electronic notification of the result, according to a statement released by DSI.

Galaxy Entertainment Group announced yesterday that their annual salary adjustment will be brought forward from July to April this year. Eligible team members who have joined the gaming operator on or before April 1 of this year and have demonstrated satisfactory performance will receive a performance-based salary increase ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. In addition, Galaxy announced the “Special Reward Program” in 2014 where eligible full-time team members at Senior Manager grade and below were awarded with company shares equivalent to three months of their salary as of August 2014 as their “Special Share Award”. The “Share Award” will be vested on December 31, 2017.

The European Union Academic Program in Macau (EUAP-M) is slated to hold a talk on “The European Union Between Nationalism and Multiculturalism” on March 13 at the University of Macau. The speaker, Henrique Raposo would address one of Europe’s current challenges – how to deal and integrate Muslim communities. Raposo will argue that the possible answer to this challenged is on the revival of the classical liberal patriotism. The talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Teaching Building of the institution. Raposo is a writer and a media pundit in Portugal who has written extensively about the European Union.