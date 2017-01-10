Briefs | Lei commends IPM’s ‘student centered’ efforts 

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) held its “IPM 2017 Open Day” at its main campus last Saturday afternoon. In his opening speech, IPM’s president Lei Heong Iok, remarked, “Since the founding of the institution, concerted efforts are being mobilized from the faculty and staff together with gracious support from many other sectors, enabling IPM to commit to its long-held student-centered and quality-oriented management philosophy.” Lei pointed out that in recent years, IPM has significantly improved its campus’ hardware facilities and enhanced its management. More than 20,000 square meters of new teaching and student residences have been built on its new Taipa campus. The annual Open Day invited aspiring students to visit the campus to gain a better understanding of IPM’s management philosophy, curriculum and facilities, as well as admission procedures.

SA seizes 25,000 smuggled tobacco products

The Macau Customs Service (SA) seized over 25,000 smuggled tobacco products in the city during a three-day inspection conducted last week, the department announced in a statement released yesterday. The SA, together with the Health Bureau, inspected 18 tobacco sales spots in the Macau peninsula. The seized products are worth a combined total of more than MOP60,000, an amount that includes approximately MOP37,000 in taxes. Four people were arrested by the SA for further investigation, and the department will prosecute them under accusations of illegal trading. The arrested men could be fined between MOP5,000 and MOP100,000.

Overnight burning of incense banned during CNY

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) spoke to representatives of Macau’s temples to inform them about incense restrictions during the upcoming Spring Festival. The IC announced that incense cannot be burnt overnight during the holiday season. Likewise, all lights in the temples are required to be turned off. The department said at yesterday’s temple safety instruction that it had inspected all of Macau’s 42 temples prior to the announcement and found that only five of them did not burn incense at night. During the last Chinese New Year, a fire erupted in the A-Ma Temple, leaving the interior of the temple’s main hall severely damaged. The fire was believed to have been caused by malfunctioning electrical equipment in one of the temple’s pavilions.

Imprisoned man found on building’s eighth floor

A mainland resident of approximately 30 years was found sitting on the outside of the eighth floor of a building having climbed down from the 10th floor, seeking help after having been imprisoned. He told the police that he was imprisoned after he borrowed money and was unable to pay it back. The suspect who held the man in captivity escaped from the scene. Police found three other individuals living in the same room whose cases are each undergoing further investigation. The police also requested the Macau Government Tourist Office to follow the cases as the apartment is believed to have been run as an illegal hotel.