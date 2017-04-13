Briefs | Luso Bank marks first branch of Macau bank in Guangzhou

The Luso Bank opened its first branch in Guangzhou yesterday, becoming the first Macau bank to operate in Guangzhou. According to a report by TDM, the General Manager of Luso International Banking Ltd., Jiao Yundi, believes that the branch will provide opportunities for the bank’s growth. In turn, the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM), Teng Lin Seng, reminded Macau’s banking industry that banks which intend to operate in the mainland need to get approval from AMCM first before they are eligible to apply for a license.

Prison employee enters bar pretending to be a police officer

A local Portuguese civilian employee from the Correctional Service Bureau (EPM) named Manuel, pretended to be a police officer in order to get into a bar for free. According to the Public Security Police Force (PSP), the man,. who is in his 50s, claimed to be a policeman on duty while inside the bar. He also showed the bar’s receptionist a document with a PSP logo on it, telling the receptionist that he was on-duty and would require the MOP400 entry fee to be waived. The bar’s employees found the situation suspicious and reported it to the police. The case has already been forwarded to the Prosecutions Office.

188 illegal boats destroyed in Zhuhai

Zhuhai destroyed 188 boats earlier this week. The boats were involved in the smuggling and transporting of drugs and other criminal activities. According to a report by Macao Daily News, the majority of the boats were made from wood and plastic. The Zhuhai police force took nearly two hours to complete the activity. All boats were seized by Zhuhai police from April of 2015, with 85 percent of them related to smuggling operations. From the beginning of 2016 until the present, Zhuhai has shut down 156 smuggling cases and arrested 1,052 people, including 896 smugglers and 156 who assisted in the smuggling.