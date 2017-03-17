Briefs | ‘Macau Cultural Heritage’ goes to Goa

The International Institute of Macau (IIM) represented Macau in the “Lusophone Festival – Goa 2017” with a photo exhibition titled “Macau Cultural Heritage”. The exhibition features more than 50 photographs of Macau’s historic and cultural legacy. It was also featured in a previous edition of the competition last year, as part of a joint initiative by IIM, Macau Digital Photography Association and Macau Club Leo, with the support of the Macao Foundation. The opening ceremony took place on March 7 at the Art Gallery of the Central State Library in Panaji, Goa, an organization run by the Lusophone Society of Goa. IIM is also screening a promotional video at the event to showcase its most recent works. The exhibition is supported by the Macao Foundation and the Macau Government Tourism Office.

Base rate up 0.25pct

The Monetary Authority of Macau (AMCM) yesterday raised the base interest rate by 25 basis points (0.25 percent), following adjustments by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The base rate, which now stands at 1.25 percent, is equal to the new rates in both Hong Kong and the U.S. “The movements of policy rates in Hong Kong and Macau should be basically consistent in order to maintain the effective operation of the linked exchange rate system,” said the AMCM in a statement. The MOP currency is pegged to the Hong Kong dollar, which in turn is pegged to the US dollar. The AMCM also warned that “the likelihood of higher loan and deposit rates [in Macau] would be increased over the year if the USA continues to raise its interest rates as expected.” The chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, has indicated that there may be two further hikes later this year.

‘Trees and Large Shrubs’ launches tomorrow

Landscape architect and agronomist António Saraiva will launch his new book, “Trees and Large Shrubs in Macau”, tomorrow at Albergue. According to Babel – Cultural Organization, the book is “an important survey of the city tree patrimony, presenting 236 different [species of] trees and shrubs.” The book is a collection of the author’s extensive efforts to preserve the memory of Macau and its greenery. It will also feature numerous photographs and drawings by two artists, Catarina França and Mafalda Paiva. Born in Lisbon in 1944, Saraiva has devoted his life to the study of plants, gardens and landscapes. In 1985, he moved to Macau, where he worked in Leal Senado as the head of the Garden Department and Green Zones Department, as well as the Forest Department of the Islands Municipality. Saraiva’s other works include “Jardins e Parques de Macau” [Gardens and Parks of Macau], co-authored with António Estácio, “Principles of Landscape Architecture and Biophysical Planning” and “Plants of Algarve” (2008). The book is available in Portuguese, English and Chinese.

Library calls for recommendations of newspapers

The Macau Public Library, under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, has put out a call for recommendations regarding which newspapers/periodicals its community would like it to acquire. Library users are welcome to recommend subscriptions of their favorite newspapers or periodicals from today until April 6. The library will analyze the collected recommendations and will then include the newspapers and periodicals which are in line with the policy for the development of the library’s collection. These materials will be inscribed on the “2018 Possible Acquisitions List.”

‘Packing the Nature’ exhibited at Macau Art Garden

“Packing the Nature – Works by Ng Man Wai” opened in the Macau Art Garden on March 10. Western drawing techniques and Eastern line drawing techniques are employed at times in the ‘Packing the Nature’ series. Ng uses plastic bags as her medium and depicts on the plastic bags the creatures and vegetation she came across in the woods – little animals, birds, fish, fruit, and plants, among many others – as if to bring the whole lively natural habitat to the exhibition venue. The exhibition is open from Tuesdays to Sundays (11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.) and is closed on Mondays and public holidays.

New cash transportation rules to take effect Nov 1

The new rules for transporting cash across Macau borders will take effect starting November 1 this year, said lawmaker Kwan Tsui Hang yesterday, after a Legislative Assembly (AL) committee met to discuss the bill. The bill aims to establish new rules to prevent money laundering and terrorism-financing activities. Lawmakers are keen to enforce the new bill as soon as possible. However, the government has requested a six-month preparatory period before the law is fully enforced in Macau, to which the lawmakers have agreed. The bill will follow directives from the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG). According to those guidelines, sums of money above MOP120,000 are subject to declaration.

GIT organizes public talk on LRT law

The Transportation Infrastructure Office (GIT), in conjunction with the Transport Bureau (DSAT), will be holding a public talk on the “Light Rail Transit (LRT) System Law” on March 25. The public talk, which is a part of the public consultation phase that is running for a period of two months, aims to gather different views and opinions from citizens in relation to the laws that will guide the operations of the LRT when it enters in operation, which is projected to be in 2019. As the organizers informed, in discussion will be the content of the bill that covers the management of the LRT, the responsibilities and duties of the operator, the responsibilities and duties of passengers and the public, the tariff regime and security, as well as the investigation of accidents and incidents that might occur during the operation of the system. The meeting will be held at the DSAT headquarters at 3 p.m.