Briefs | Macau Mobile Library suspended

All services at the Macau Mobile Library will be suspended from today for inspection and maintenance. According to a statement by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Mobile Library will stop parking at the usual locations and is estimated to resume operations in July.

Bessmertny exhibition to end on Sunday

The contemporary art exhibition, “Ad Lib – Recent Works of Konstantin Bessmertny”, organized by the Macau Museum of Art (MAM), will conclude on Sunday. The exhibition, which has been open since November, displays some 34 pieces of painting, sculpture, installation and mixed media works by Macau-based Russian artist Konstantin Bessmertny. According to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the artist “manifests the spiritual demeanor of the city with a visual language that is seemingly absurd.” Accordingly, the humorous approach in his work often amuses and entertains viewers. The catalogue of the exhibition is available for sale at the MAM gift shop at the price of MOP140.

USJ students to showcase series of artworks

Bachelor of Communication and Media students from the University of Saint Joseph’s Faculty of Creative Industries are set to showcase their latest works in the exhibition “Our Perspective” at Albergue SCM from May 29 to June 7. The artworks to be presented by USJ’s students includes three documentaries on the E-series Civic Club Macau (ECCM), overseas students’ experiences, and culture and sports facilities in the region, as well as 33 photos of traditional stores in Macau. The exhibition intends to focus on traditional culture with the purpose of preserving those declining businesses, as cited in a press release issued by the private university. The opening ceremony will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. at the Patio of Albergue SCM.

Marine life ceramics at Anim’Arte Nam Van

Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the Macau Artist Society, the “Sou Leng Fong Ceramic Art Exhibition” will be inaugurated on Sunday at the Lakeside Gallery at Anim’Arte Nam Van. The exhibition features eleven sets of ceramic works by Sou Leng Fong, themed on “star gazing, flower viewing and fish watching.” According to a statement issued by the IC, Sou uses marine life as a subject in her works, through which she illustrates relationships, conflict and confusion within society and between people. For example, the IC says that the floating fish in her work “resemble people looking for their respective directions.” The exhibition will run until June 25 and is open daily to the general public between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Water company identifies oil spill

Macao Water Supply Company Limited says it identified an oil spill in the Cheac Pac Vun reservoir on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency actions were taken immediately to remove the oil pollution from the reservoir. No oil entered the water treatment plant or the water supply system. Several more days will be needed to completely remove the oil discharge. The water company has halted the water supply from its reservoir in Coloane. Taipa’s water supply will not be affected. The oil spill is suspected to have originated from industrial sites near the Cheac Pac Vun reservoir, partially because of recent heavy rains.