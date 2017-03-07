Briefs | Macau will not join Olympic Committee

Following a meeting in Beijing with the Minister of General Administration of Sport of China, Gou Zhongwen (who is also the president of the Chinese Olympic Committee), the Chief Executive said that Macau is not eligible to be a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “Macau understands that, given the fact that it is not a state, it can’t be a member of the Olympic Committee,” Chui said. The region requested to join the IOC back in 1989. Since 1996, the IOC only admits sovereign countries. Hong Kong started competing at the Olympic Games in 1952 as a British colony. The neighboring region has participated in the Summer Games since then (with the exception of the boycotted 1980 Games in the USSR).

IFT meets standards of QAA

The Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) has received an International Quality Review from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), following a review process carried out in December 2016. The review team acknowledged that the IFT meets all ten standards set out in Part 1 of the Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in the European Higher Education Area. A team of QAA reviewers visited IFT and judged that IFT’s overall quality assurance policy, the academic and administrative standards, and the design and review of the programs, all met QAA’s standards. The review report also noted that IFT’s processes for the design and review of programs involves “an impressive range of stakeholders.”