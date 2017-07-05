Briefs | Mainland considers new arrangements for residents

Lawmaker Chan Meng Kam, also a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, received a reply from China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council informing that the office is currently meeting with various Chinese departments and local governments to develop policies which will allow Hong Kong and Macau residents to have equivalent treatment as mainland Chinese residents while they are in mainland China. In this year’s annual CPPCC meeting in Beijing, Chan submitted a proposal to mainland China for the enhancement of convenient policies for SAR residents who live in the mainland.

40 percent of medical facilities updates complete

The Health Bureau (SSM) has finished 40 percent of the updates for the city’s medical system’s facilities, according to a bureau representative who attended a TDM radio show yesterday. This encompasses a total of 18 medical projects targeted for development, including the medical complex that the government is currently building in Taipa. Currently, Macau has one public and one private nursing school. According to SSM, the two institutions will be able to meet Macau’s future needs for medical services.

Ho suggests expanding electronic payment

Lawmaker Ho Ion Seng questioned the local government about how it is promoting methods of electronic payment in the city. In his written inquiry to the government, Ho said that local SMEs lack the initiative to begin providing electronic payments in their business transactions due to the high costs of installing electronic payment equipment. In this year’s session addressing government policy the local government announced that it would improve and expand various types of internet management services in Macau. Ho requested authorities to disclose the schedule for this expansion.