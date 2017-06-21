Briefs | Mayors visiting town

Officials taking part in the third edition of the “Mayors’ Visiting Program” were yesterday offered fresh insights regarding the latest developments in Macau in relation to tourism, cultural affairs and economic and trade matters. According to a statement issued by the Government Information Bureau, the officials had opportunities to arrive at a better understanding of these topics via exchange sessions with the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, among others. The third edition of the “Mayors’ Visiting Program” involved civic leaders from six neighboring countries – i.e. Vietnam, Kazakhstan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Malaysia – and from five cities on the mainland.

IACM willing to publicize details on road construction

Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) president José Tavares says IACM is willing to publicize information about all road construction projects. “We are very willing to study the publicizing [of the information],” said Tavares, adding that releasing such details to the public is “not difficult.” Tavares said that IACM and the Transport Bureau (DSAT) have agreed to organize joint press conferences whenever important engineering projects will be conducted in Macau, so as to explain the details of the projects to the public. Tavares hopes that this initiative will help the public eventually gain insight into the work done by all departments. He added that the large number of road construction projects is caused by accelerated urban development.

First Macau Interactive Area opens in Zhongshan

The first Macau Interactive Area is now open in Zhongshan city, Guangdong. Supported by the Macau and Zhongshan governments and the Macau Investment and Development Limited, the economic zone is a one-stop platform for youth entrepreneurship and innovation. Young entrepreneurs and enterprises from both Macau and Zhongshan can use the area as a platform to expand their businesses. The area will provide more opportunities to youth from both regions and help them keep pace with China’s rapid development.

Fringe Festival open for proposals

The 17th Macao City Fringe Festival, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will be held next January. The event will accept proposals for programs and performance venues until July 21. According to a statement issued by the IC, the event “brings all kinds of artistic and creative works to the city, breaking the barriers of the traditional performance venues.” All artists and local associations registered with the Identification Services Bureau can apply. The shows can be local or site-specific art projects, overseas works or cross-regional collaborations in any medium. For the upcoming edition, the organizers have invited the general public to suggest possible performance venues, such as small or large stores, private spaces and any other available areas.

General Council of Macao Archives discusses new unit

The General Council of the Macao Archives held its first meeting this year on June 9 to discuss the possible creation of a dedicated records management unit for all public departments, and the allocation of human resources for such a unit. Leung Hio Ming, president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, stated during the meeting that records are important evidence for public departments and services. Maria Lau from the Macao Archives also presented plans for the unit and the allocation of human resources. Last year, the council approved the draft of a white paper, titled “Retention Schedule for Common Administrative Records”, about optimizing the management of government records. The council is gradually working toward building a comprehensive records management system in Macau.