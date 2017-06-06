Briefs | Mok Iun Lei appointed Forum Macau coordinator

The new Coordinator of the Supporting Office to the Permanent Secretariat to the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau), Mok Iun Lei, was inaugurated yesterday. The oath-taking ceremony was presided by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lionel Leong.

Regulations to support recycling industry

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) informed that the government will seek within this year to complete the drafting of administrative regulations regarding financial support for the recycling industry, especially in terms of recycling equipment. The DSPA noted that the government has already studied the operation of Macau’s recycling industry. The results from the study will be used as an internal reference when the government is establishing regulations to guide the sustainable development of the recycling industry. The regulation will assist the industry in reducing its operation costs and improving operational efficiency. By the second half of 2017, the DSPA will launch recycling programs for computers and telecommunication devices.

Lawmaker questions new ferry terminal concept

Lawmaker Melinda Chan asked the government how it will save resources and money while operating the Taipa Maritime Terminal. Chan pointed out that, in 2016, around eight million crossings were recorded at the previous Taipa temporary ferry terminal. This figure is far below the current Taipa ferry terminal capacity, which is ready to handle a maximum of 146 million crossings per year. Furthermore, Chan asked the government about its overall transportation plan for the terminal. According to data released by the government, 84.9 percent of Macau’s population lives in the Macau peninsula. Chan voiced doubts about how the government coordinates both the Macau Ferry Terminal and the new terminal.

Visa-free travel to Iran, Guinea-Bissau and Palau

Holders of the MSAR Passport and MSAR Travel Permit visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran will be granted a visa upon arrival, according to a statement issued by the Identification Services Bureau. Local passport holders will have visa-free access to Gheshm Island, Kish Island, Mashhad, Esfahan, Shiraz International Airport, Tabriz, and Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport for a maximum stay of 30 days. MSAR passport holders visiting the Republic of Guinea-Bissau can also obtain a visa upon arrival at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport for a maximum stay of 90 days, while travelers to the Republic of Palau can obtain a visa for a stay of 30 days.

CCAC calls for volunteers for clean elections

The Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) commenced the recruitment of a “Volunteer Team for Clean Elections 2017,” in a bid to enhance the awareness of the importance of clean elections among young people. The 80 volunteers to be recruited will primarily assist the CCAC in organizing seminars, participate in outdoor promotional activities, and promote information about clean elections to the public. Until June 16, students from form 3 to form 6 are welcome to apply by signing up at the bureau’s website. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of places, the CCAC will compile a selection and those who are shortlisted will be notified. The selected applicants must complete training.