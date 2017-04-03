Briefs | MUST to open medical faculty

The Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) hopes to open a Faculty of Medicine soon. Manson Fok, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at MUST, told TDM that the medical school’s curriculum is now in the advanced stages of development, as is the recruitment of professors. Yesterday, on the last day of the Sino-Luso International Medical Forum, MUST signed a cooperation agreement with the University of Lisbon’s Faculty of Medicine.

Imports up 9 percent in Feb

Total merchandise imports in February 2017 rose by 9.1 percent year-on-year to MOP5.18 billion, according to information released by the Statistics and Census Service, of which imports of watches and gold jewelry soared by 50.5 percent and 20.6 percent respectively. Meanwhile, total merchandise exports for the month amounted to MOP904 million, up by 27.2 percent year-on-year. The value of domestic exports (MOP122 million) increased by almost 30 percent, while that of re-exports (MOP783 million) grew by 26.8 percent. For the first two months of 2016, the merchandise trade deficit widened to MOP9.81 billion. Analyzed by place of origin, imports from mainland China (MOP3.95 billion) decreased by 7.9 percent in the first two months of 2017, whereas imports from the European Union (MOP3.07 billion) increased by 10 percent. Imports from Portuguese-speaking countries (MOP103 million) expanded by 12.9 percent during the first two months of this year.

UM inaugurates Currency Museum

The University of Macau (UM) has inaugurated its Currency Museum at the Faculty of Business Administration. The museum houses a collection of rare coins and banknotes, including specimens from the early Republic of China and from dynastic China. Moreover, the museum also recounts the history of currencies found in countries other than China, specifically Eurasian countries. There is also information about the development of currencies and the banking sector in the greater China region at the museum. The museum will open to the public from April 9. It is open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.