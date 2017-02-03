Briefs | Nam Yue market workers show no signs of H7N9

The Health Bureau (SSM) has conducted a screening for the avian influenza virus (H7N9) for the Nam Yue wholesale market workers. According to the SSM, all 106 workers tested negative for the virus, with no indication that any of them were carriers. The screening was performed on February 1 as a follow-up on reports from January 26 of infected poultry among the tested workers, who were staff from the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau. The staff were responsible for the handling and disposal of the potentially infected poultry at the time.

Fetching tourists banned at local street

Tourism buses have been banned from picking up tourists at Rua da Horta da Companhia. The ban came into effect last Wednesday and is effective every day of the week. It was previously implemented last December, but only applied on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, despite the prohibition on picking up tourists, bus drivers are still allowed to drop tourists off on the aforementioned street. From now, visitors may walk through Bairro de São Lázaro, R. do Volong and then access the Tap Seac parking lot.