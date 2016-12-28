Briefs | New deputy directors appointed to SARs’ affairs office

Zhou Bo, previous deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) of the State Council, has been removed by the State Council from his position, the State Council announced yesterday. Zhou, born in 1956, had been in the position since 2013. Song Zhe, the Hong Kong commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Huang Liuquan, director general of the HKMAO’s law department, will replace Zhou. No reason was offered in the State Council’s announcement for the decision made.

Fire burns down almost 90 scooters

Around 90 motorcycles were left in ashes after a blaze broke out yesterday in the Areia Preta neighborhood. The Fire Services arrived at the scene soon after the fire was reported at 4 a.m. The incident also affected a dozen nearby cars.