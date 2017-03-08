Briefs | Nomura foresees March GGR to grow 10-15 percent

The Japanese financial services company, Nomura, in its latest report, estimated that daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the first five days of March was around MOP630 million, down 15 percent from the last week of February. The broker believed the higher ratio of weekend-to-weekday days helped to lift GGR/day by about MOP30 million. The broker noted the assumption that the GGR/day is 50 percent higher on weekend days and, by extrapolating that for March, expected that March GGR would be up 10-15 percent year-on-year. In the same document, the company noted that in February, gaming revenue grew by 18 percent, an amount higher than their estimations. Such an increase was mostly driven by the VIP market.

Women’s Association against high LRT fines

A representative from the Women’s General Association of Macao expressed her disapproval of a proposal that sets fines from MOP400 to MOP5,000 for passengers’ transport infractions committed on trips on the Macau Light Rail Transit (LRT). The amount set for some fines is said to be “too high,” which can create conflicts between common passengers and vulnerable groups. The proposed laws that will influence the operation of the LRT are currently under public consultation. For the time being, the Transportation Infrastructure Bureau (GIT) are gathering opinions so that they are able to make prudent changes to the final document. Such fines are set for special cases such as the transportation of pets and other animals, traveling without a valid ticket and where ineligible people occupy priority seats.

Cape Verde – Macau cooperation enhanced by CCI

The bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Cape Verde and the MSAR in the field of Cultural and Creative Industries (CCI) is a priority in the relationship, and a topic for further exploration, said the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam. Tam made this statement on Monday during a meeting at the government headquarters with the Minister of Culture and Creative Industries of Cape Verde, Abraão Vicente. According to a government statement, Tam also noted that the task of increasing the bilateral cooperation is part of efforts to fully implement measures coming from the central government. The two officials noted that existing cooperation in areas like tourism and education has helped to further extend ties between the Republic of Cape Verde and the MSAR.

CPPCC delegate proposes draft history textbook

Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Macau delegate, Lei Pui Lam, has suggested that mainland China should help Macau in drafting a history textbook for the region, according to a report by Macao Daily News. Many of Macau’s schools use Hong Kong or Taiwan published textbooks, which is the main reason behind Lei’s proposal. Lei says that many teachers in Macau’s schools do not have sufficient knowledge of Chinese history because they received a western, Hong Kong or Taiwan-based education.

Delegates want tourists with civic behavior

Seven of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Macau delegates, proposed, in Beijing, that mainland authorities should enhance the promotion of civic tourism behaviors. The proposal was aimed in particular towards mainland tourists who travel abroad. The delegates hope that an enhanced promotion of pro-social behaviors can reduce the negative influence caused by a minority of mainland tourists. They also suggested that China should add concepts of civic tourism behavior and aspects of other counties’ culture into China’s primary and middle school textbooks. They hope that the mainland can enhance its supervision of travel agencies.

Lok Kok Restaurant to be restored

The former Lok Kok Restaurant, which is listed as a heritage site, will have its appearance restored in accordance with the building’s original look, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) revealed recently. Constructed in the 1940s, the interior of the building collapsed and its walls are the only features which remain today. The head of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the IC, Leong Wai Man, said that the building located at Rua 5 de Outubro has been abandoned for more than ten years. Lok Kok Restaurant is listed by MSAR government as a Classified Immovable Property in the category of Buildings of Architectural Interest. IC president Leong Hio Ming revealed that the IC requested the building’s owner to restore the building according to its original features, which the owner agreed to. Leong informed that once the Lands, Public Works, and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) approve the restoration plan, DSSOPT will start the restoration works.