Briefs | Nomura predicts 25pct GGR expansion

Nomura Holdings has forecasted 25 percent year-on-year growth in gross gaming revenues (GGR) for the month of July in a report released this week. The prediction is based on the company’s retrospective estimate of MOP756 million in daily revenue for the week beginning July 3. Last month, GGR reached almost MOP20 billion, up by 25.9 percent compared to June 2016, the low-point of the Macau gaming contraction. Meanwhile, GGR in July 2016 was around MOP17.77 billion. By segment, Nomura estimated that the average daily VIP volume has increased by between 12 and 15 percent compared with June 2017, while that of the mass market is holding about 7 to 8 percent higher. Nomura’s latest forecast assessment reports the expectation of a significantly higher volume in both the VIP and mass market segments than its previous forecast a week earlier. These expectations are based on the probability of stronger visitation from Hong Kong after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his visit. The company also said it expects a deceleration in month-on-month GGR growth in the second half of this year, due to a lack of new resort openings, except for MGM Cotai, which is due near year-end.

Macau Orchestra and Science Center host concert

The Macau Orchestra and Macau Science Center will present the concert “Science and Music Festival” on July 15 at the Macau Science Center’s Exhibition Center. The concert will combine the visual and acoustic elements of classical music with scientific concepts. The concert will take the audience on a musical journey entitled “The Musical Train.” The concert will include fun interactive segments to encourage audience participation and engagement.

Health Bureau apologizes for failure that led to injuries

The Health Bureau (SSM) apologized for a “procedure failure” that led to several people falling on a slippery pavement, the SSM informed in statement. The incident occurred when members of the Bureau were applying larvacide in the streets near the Border Gate Square. Due to a procedure failure, the product was left on the pavement which made it slippery and led to several citizens falling and sustaining injuries. In its statement, the SSM sincerely apologized for the oversight, noting that one of the passers-by who fell, a 50-year-old female, received treatment and was later examined at a public hospital due to pain in her right elbow and lower back. The patient’s pain was not explicable by any pre-existing condition.

CE to attend AL plenary session in August

Chief Executive Chui Sai On will be attending a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (AL) on August 2, to reply to the Assembly members’ queries on government policy and social issues. The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the television and radio channels of TDM, and on several official websites. Besides attending AL plenary sessions every year to deliver the Policy Address relating to the following fiscal year, the Chief Executive also attends two similar sessions each year.

Lawyer believes court verdict to be affected

The lawyers of other defendants in the case related to the city’s former top prosecutor, Ho Chio Meng, believe that the final verdict of the Court of First Instance – where they are sitting trial – might be affected by the verdict of the Court of Final Appeal that is trying Ho. One defense lawyer said that Ho’s case has been influenced by media reports, which caused some witnesses to be unable to recount facts in an objective manner. The lawyer considers that the investigation into these defendants is also doubtful. According to a report by TDM, the Public Prosecutions Office is seeking heavy punishments for all defendants involved in Ho’s case.