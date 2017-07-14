Briefs | Non-local worker died from work accident

A 32-year-old non-local worker died at a construction site in Taipa. According to a report by TDM, the Fire Service Bureau presumed that the death had been caused by heat stroke, although an injury was later found on the chest of the deceased. The Judiciary Police (PJ) believes that there are no suspicious causes behind the death. The case has been forwarded to the PJ for further investigations. The Labor Affairs Bureau has also stepped in to assist in the case.

Smoking penalty may increase to MOP1,500

The Legislative Assembly will vote on an amendment of the city’s tobacco control bill today. The amendment suggests increasing the penalty for irresponsible smoking to MOP1,500. During a TDM radio show yesterday, tobacco control officer Tang Chi Hou, from the Health Bureau (SSM), said that within the number of 5,000 people who are repeatedly displaying irresponsible smoking behaviors, 92 percent of them are MSAR residents. Tang said that SSM hopes that the amendment can improve the city’s tobacco control effect. Tang is calling for the public to use the tobacco control hotlines more often.

Jaywalking cases surge

In the first half of 2017, there was a total of 254 jaywalking cases recorded, according to the latest data released earlier this week by the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The number represents a 119 percent increase compared to the same period of last year. In addition, there have been 943 recorded occurrences of cars that did not give way to pedestrians on zebra crossings, while in the first half of 2016 the number was 872. In the same period, 399 overloaded cars were reported, down 46 percent compared to the previous year. This figure in the first half of 2016 was 737.

38 school snack shops evaluated as healthy

Thirty eight school snack shops have been evaluated as healthy shops by the Health Bureau (SSM). The 38 shops represent 60 percent of the total number of school snack shops across Macau. Currently, local non-tertiary schools are required to establish healthy dining instructions, as well as to mark their food with red, yellow, or green labels and to stock these foods in amounts that correlate to a sales ratio. For instance, food marked with red labels can correspond at most to 20 percent of all food being sold. The aforementioned healthy dining instructions were first established in 2008/2009, in primary schools. The SSM, together with the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau, hopes to instill an attitude to food based on healthy eating principles in the younger generation.

Man arrested for social network posts

A 32-year-old local man was arrested this week in Zhuhai for posting videos online calling the public to subvert the Macau SAR government, according to a report by Macao Daily News. Last May, the man posted a video online saying he could commit murder in exchange for MOP500,000. The local resident, who is now under arrest, consistently posted videos where he declared that subversion of the Macau government starts by assassinating the Chief Executive. With the help of the mainland policy authority, the Judiciary Police arrested the man, and charged him with inciting violence. Once the accusations against the suspect are confirmed, he will be sentenced to jail for a period between one and eight years.