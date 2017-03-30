Briefs | Places available for MAM’s Spring Art Courses

The Macau Museum of Art (MAM) will host its annual Spring Art Courses from early April until the end of June this year. The first admission list of selected candidates has been announced on MAM’s webpage, with limited seats still available on some courses. The Spring Art Courses feature 22 classes for which nearly 700 applications have been received. Seats are still available in several art workshops, including “Crazy Art: Children’s Creative Workshop,” “Creativity and Fact Recording in History Paintings”, and “Travelling the Inner Harbor with Drawings: Scenery Sketching” which takes an overview of the coastal view along the Inner Harbor to tell the story of Macau’s transformation.

Chief Executive to attend AL meeting on April 21

The Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (AL) on April 21 where he will answer legislators’ questions on government policy and social issues. The session will start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster TDM. In addition to attending plenary sessions of the Assembly every year to deliver the Policy Address regarding the following fiscal year, the Chief Executive also attends two AL plenary meetings.

Live jazz on LMA

Live jazz music is about to get a permanent venue in Macau. Starting on April 2, the Live Music Association (LMA), located on avenue Do Coronel Mesquita, will host live sessions from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event is promoted by the Jazz Club. Local veteran band ‘The Bridge’ will inaugurate the sessions.