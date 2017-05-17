Briefs | Police bribery case spotted last June

The police officers who were arrested on suspicion of bribery on Saturday are suspected of faking border records 53 times. According to a Jornal Va Kio report, on at least six occasions the involved officers disclosed some people’s border information to third parties, and took people who overstayed in Macau to leave the city at least five times. The case was first noticed last June.

PSY releases music video set in Macau

South Korean pop star PSY has released a new music video filmed entirely in Macau. The song, titled “New Face”, shows PSY and a cast of dancers at several recognizable locations around Macau, including some of the old streets near Rua do Campo and Tap Seac Square, and The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao. The artist can be seen in the music video riding (and singing on) a gondola at The Venetian, as well as acting as a croupier in a casino. The music video was released alongside another single, titled “I LUV IT”.