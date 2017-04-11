Briefs | Police officer sacked for illegally receiving benefits

According to the latest news published on the website of the Office of the Secretary for Security, a police officer was sacked from the police force for handling cases in an illegal manner. Last August, the Judiciary Police (PJ) handed over one of its police officers to the Public Prosecutions Office. The officer is suspected of having accepted a HKD10,000 gambling chip after mediating a fight between a couple. After the brawl, the officer released the couple instead of taking them to the police station for further legal procedures as is required by law. Afterwards, the suspect continuously called the couple in an attempt to follow up on their situation and to cover up any evidence, however the couple later reported him to the police. The PSP initiated the investigation into the suspect in August 2016. In December 2016, the officer was suspended from his duties. The officer, surnamed Fong, joined the PSP in 2013.

Election monitoring body launched

Former New Macau Association leader Jason Chao announced yesterday the launch of his new election monitoring project, titled “Project Just Macau”. The project’s website, JustMacau.net, will serve as a secure communication channel for residents to submit information and complaints on the Legislative Assembly elections due to be held in September. “While the prevalence of illegitimate activities at Macau elections is an ‘open secret’, in most of the cases, the authorities fail to show a determination to hold the unscrupulous, but powerful, candidates accountable,” the local activist wrote in a statement. He added that although official channels currently exist, the lack of transparency in the handling of these complains means “whether justice is served is highly questionable.”

Tobacco control enforcement agents fine 40,170 people

Since the adoption of the Tobacco Prevention and Control Law, on January 1 of 2012, tobacco control enforcement agents have performed a total of 1,372,014 inspections, resulting in 40,170 charges to people who have been caught smoking in forbidden places, the Health Bureau has revealed. These figures show that up to March 31, agents undertook an average of 716 inspections per day. Gardens and recreational areas are the places in which law infringement is most frequently detected, with a total of 416 cases (18.7 percent), from January 1 to March 31. More than two-thirds of these perpetrators were tourists.

Woman almost loses leg in car accident

A 24-year-old mainland woman almost lost one of her legs after being hit by a bus at the cross between R. do Alm. Sérgio and R. de João Lecaros. The serious accident took place at 6 p.m. last Sunday. According to a report by Jornal Cheng Pou, the woman, who works in Macau, was jaywalking when the accident occurred. The police are still investigating the causes of the accident. The bus driver, who is in his 60’s, passed the required blood alcohol tests. The woman was initially reported to have needed an amputation after having been sent to the hospital. However, during a police press conference, yesterday, the Judiciary Police clarified that the woman will not have to undergo the procedure.