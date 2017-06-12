Briefs | Poor water quality near Macau

The latest notice from the Guangdong Marine and Fisheries Inspection Bureau indicates that the water near Macau’s coastline was of poor quality in 2016. According to the report, which discusses Guangdong’s marine environment last year, the poor water quality stems from sewage disposal. An expert from the Guangdong department said that the low quality water was related to excessive discharges originated from domestic and industrial sewage. The disposal exits of more than 20 out of Macau’s 74 sewers discharged excessive sewage. As for wildlife in the region, the report said the chance of seeing dolphins in the Pearl River Delta decreased, with only 1,890 dolphins spotted.

90pct support e-payment services

A survey featuring the public’s stance on vendors installing e-payment systems revealed that more than 90 percent of local residents (excluding vendors) support the idea. The Mutual Assistance Association of Vendor Affairs, which recently conducted this survey, interviewed 537 residents and 698 vendors in total. Approximately 75 percent of the interviewed residents have had an e-payment experience before. Around 50 percent of vendors operating inside big markets do not agree with the adoption of e-payment due to costs and to technological and safety issues regarding the payment. The same opinion is shared by nearly 60 percent of vendors not running their businesses in a big market.

Real estate industry calls for less interference

The Association of Property Agents and Realty Developers of Macau suggests the government needs to avoid excessive administrative interference over the real estate industry. The president of the association, Ung Choi Kun, declared that private housing should be driven by a free market. The association claimed that the government should work on how to balance supply and demand in the real estate industry, along with a focus on proper urban design.

Police arrested 74 in Friday night crackdown

In the latest round of Thunderbolt 17 raids, police arrested 74 individuals in casinos and night clubs in Macau on Friday night. Some 200 police officers took part in the casino and night club inspections across the city. According to the police, seven of those arrested had illegally overstayed their visas. The Thunderbolt 17 operation, which was launched in March by the Macau, Hong Kong and Guangdong police authorities, was designed to combat illegal activities like drug trafficking, human trafficking and loan sharking. To date, the joint security forces have cracked down on approximately 70 cases of drug trafficking and 200 cases of loan sharking.

Man found dead in UM campus lake

The corpse of a local man was found in an artificial lake at the University of Macau (UM) on Friday morning, public broadcaster TDM reported. According to TDM, police representatives said that a student discovered the man, aged 55, at around 10 a.m. and alerted the relevant authorities. The man was pulled from the lake and taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but was pronounced dead shortly after. According to the Judiciary Police, the man was not carrying identification when his body was discovered, but was in possession of a motorcycle key. A helmet was also found nearby. Police authorities said that they are currently investigating his death.