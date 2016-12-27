Briefs | Questions over abandoned land raised

Lei Cheng I has urged the government to release a public explanation regarding a plot of land next to one end of Ponte Governador Nobre de Carvalho which has been abandoned for many years. In a written inquiry to the government, Lei pointed out that the land has been outsourced since 1997. The government once revealed that the land would be used to build a theme park, although no project was ever initiated. Lei said that many construction materials were left on the site for more than ten years and questioned whether the government had started procedures to retake the land.

80-year-old lady dies in car accident

A local 80-year-old female resident died in a car accident last week at R. da Ribeira do Patane. The victim was collecting paper waste on the street when she was dragged under a private vehicle which had just started to move. The driver called the police after he looked under the car and realized what had happened. The male driver, who is in his 30s, passed the alcohol test. A shop manager who provided CCTV records to the police said that the driver had not noticed the old lady’s presence.

Couple released from isolation after negative bird flu test

The couple admitted into quarantine on December 14 was released from the isolation which they had been subjected to since testing positive for the H7N9 avian influenza virus, the Health Bureau (SSM) said in a recent statement. They were the first humans in Macau to contract the virus. Their individual medical conditions have improved after being treated in isolation on Conde de Sao Januario Hospital (CHCSJ) with antiviral drugs, and tests that showed no presence of the virus in their system. SSM concluded that medical observation and release were the appropriate next steps, as their tests are now clear. The bureau also stated that they would follow the individuals’ medical conditions for 10 days after their release from hospital.

Banks ensure ATM cash supply

The Monetary Authority of Macao has urged all banks providing ATM services in Macau to put in place “pertinent arrangements” in order to ensure a steady supply of available banknotes. The request was made specifically to avoid a shortage of banknotes for residents and citizens during the Christmas holiday season. The arrangements include enhanced surveillance of functioning ATMs for timely replenishment of banknotes, as well as clearly displayed 24-hour customer service hotlines for citizens and visitors to contact the relevant banks.

High-speed rail expands links to Macau

Three new high-speed rail lines connecting Zhuhai to Shanghai, Changsha, and to Guiyang, will open on January 5, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province announced. The lines will consist of two weekly connections between Zhuhai and Shanghai, one daily connection between Zhuhai and Guiyang, and another daily one between Zhuhai and Changsha. The Guangdong Government said that the rail links between Zhuhai and different locations in China would enable more convenient travel for Macau and Zhuhai residents who intend to move around the country.