Briefs | Sands announces salary increases, bonuses

Sands China is increasing the salaries of its eligible full-time team members by an average of 2 to 6 percent, as cited in a statement issued by the gaming operator. In addition, the company is paying a discretionary bonus to all eligible full-time team members today. The salary increase takes effect March 1. Eligible full-time employees earning monthly salaries less than or equal to MOP12,000 (before tax) will receive a pay rise of MOP600, resulting in a salary increase of 5 percent or more. Eligible team members earning monthly salaries above MOP12,000 (before tax) will receive an average of a 2 to 2.5 percent pay rise. From among nearly 28,000 eligible full-time employees, qualified team members who have completed at least one full year of service in 2016 will receive a discretionary bonus on January 27, equivalent to at least one month’s salary. In addition, Sands China will again distribute a “Special Award” in July 2017 to eligible full-time team members, equivalent to one month’s salary.

Violinist Ning Feng to perform in Macau

The Macau Orchestra of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will present the concert “Ning Feng Plays Elgar” on February 19 at St. Dominic’s Church. Under the baton of young Taiwanese conductor Tung-Chieh Chuang, famed Chinese violinist Ning Feng returns to Macau to interpret Elgar’s Violin Concerto. According to a statement released by the IC, this visit will include a “Music Hour – Violin Master Class with Ning Feng,” to be held on February 17 at the Macau Museum of Art Auditorium. The master class aims to train and encourage local musicians and will be conducted in Mandarin and English.

Shun Tak expands in Singapore

Shun Tak Holdings Ltd. has expanded its business interests in Singapore through the acquisition of a 70 percent share in a commercial development in the city. The development in question, located at 111 Somerset Road, will be 30 percent controlled by Perennial Singapore Investment Holdings, a subsidiary of Perennial Real Estate Holdings. The latter is a strategic partner to Shun Tak, cooperating in the company’s Tongzhou and Hengqin projects. The transaction needed to secure the stake amounts to SGD350 million (about MOP1.97 billion), of which the majority will be settled in cash. In a statement issued by Shun Tak, the company presented its outlook for Singapore real estate future as remaining healthy in the medium to long run, “backed by sound government policy and solid underlying fundamentals.”