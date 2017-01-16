Briefs | Sports for All Day held at Areia Preta

The monthly edition of the Sports Bureau’s “Sports for All Day” was held on Saturday at Areia Preta’s Urban Park gathering. The ID said a large number of citizens and families had participated. The event was conducted in collaboration with Sports for All Maintenance and Recreation Classes, which performed demonstrations of several sports. The organizers expressed the hope that such events would promote closer family bonds and regular participation in sports activities to improve health and living quality.

IC holds meeting on fire prevention in temples

The Cultural Affairs Bureau met 32 curators of local temples to discuss measures to prevent fires. In the meeting, which was also attended by the Fire Services, the bureau discussed new measures to be implemented after Chinese New Year, including the prohibition of incense burning inside the temples at night as well as mandatory interruptions to the electrical supply in the evenings.