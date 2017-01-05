Briefs | Sulu Sou criticizes Liaison Office

Sulu Sou, president of the New Macau Association (ANM), criticized the deputy director of the Liaison Office, Yao Jian, following his comments on Macau hiring non-local occupational drivers. According to a report by All About Macau, Sou considers that the Liaison Office “talked too much this time.” He also said that “the Liaison Office has set a bad example by moving things it has been doing from under the table to the top of the table.” Sou stated that the Liaison Office is going against the one country two system policy if it continues to engage in this kind of behavior.

HK man arrested for alleged money laundering scheme

Lee Yuk-Tim, one of the former leaders of the Hong Kong Muay-Thai Association, was arrested yesterday in Hong Kong. Lee is also the high official within Hong Kong’s triad Sun Yee On. According to Hong Kong reports, Lee allegedly was involved in money laundering schemes between 2007 and 2014. The HKD260 million found in his and his wife’s personal bank accounts is allegedly related to loan matters involving casinos from Macau. Lee’s wife has also been arrested. In 1996, Lee was arrested in Macau and imprisoned in Hong Kong for eight months.