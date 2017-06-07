Briefs | Tree burial cemetery to be expanded

The Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) will be adding more tree burial spots to the city’s tree burial cemetery, according to a report by Macao Daily News. IACM’s administrative committee member Leong Kun Fong said that 62 tree burial spots are currently occupied. IACM launched a tree burial project last September, with 440 tree burials spots arranged. The bureau plans on saving spare land to be used for tree burials near the Taipa Sa Kong Municipal Cemetery. This area has already been reserved for the cemetery’s use and the government will initiate design operations after the surrounding zone is cleaned thoroughly.

C2 Magazine published today

Published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and produced by 100 Plus Cultural and Creative Development Ltd., the 21st issue of C2 Magazine is launching today. According to the IC, this issue will invite representatives from the music, fashion and drama sectors to share their experience in brand building and program planning. Among the highlight artists in the issue are Jones Chong, chairman of the Macau Artistes Association, and Johnny Tam, artistic director of the BOK Festival and the Macau Experimental Theater. The trilingual magazine, in Chinese, Portuguese and English, can be downloaded at www.c2magazine.mo. It is published bimonthly on the first Wednesday of every two months.

New URL for cultural & creative industries

A new URL for the Macau Cultural and Creative Industries website will be launched from June 15, according to a statement issued by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC). The new URL, www.macaucci.gov.mo, will retain the original webpage’s contents and will continue serving as a platform for the IC to publish and update information on the cultural and creative industries. Currently, the website mainly reports on the development of this local industry and its latest activities. It facilitates the promotion of certain products, services and activities that fall within the sector, “thereby facilitating cross-industry cooperation and exchange,” according to the IC.