Briefs | Twin panda cubs celebrate first birthday

Twin panda cubs in Macau celebrated their first birthday on Sunday. The occasion marked the first time they met the public, while being accompanied by their mother. The twin brothers, Jianjian and Kangkang, sat on the ground eating their birthday cakes made of bamboo, while visitors watched them from behind glass windows. One of the panda care team members said Jianjian now weighs approximately 23 kilograms and Kangkang weighs approximately 22 kilograms. Kangkang, the younger brother, has a significant amount of weight as he only weighed 53 grams at birth. The two brothers and their parents will meet the public in Macau every afternoon during the summer vacation.

Cases of child abuse increased in 2016

Last year, the Children Protection Center handled 41 assistance requests concerning domestic violence cases involving child abuse. The center said that the number of child abuse cases increased more than 60 percent in 2016 (a domestic violence law came into effect last October) when compared to 2015. The majority of the children abused are aged between three and five years old. The most common type of abuse was physical abuse, followed by cases of children witnessing scenarios of domestic violence, and the sexual child abuse. The latest information from the Social Welfare Bureau reveals that 32 domestic violence cases were recorded as child abuse thus far this year.