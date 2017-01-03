Briefs | UM organises seminar on gaming industry



The University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) and the Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management (APAEM) recently organized a seminar themed “Bridging the Gap Between Academia and Macau’s Hospitality and Gaming Industry.” According to a press release issued by UM, during the event, five FBA students presented their research thesis to more than 100 local industry executive leaders, educators, professionals and students. The inaugural seminar aimed to provide greater insight and postgraduate scientific research related to issues and challenges surrounding the development of the Cotai Strip and Macao as a tourism destination.

Mainland man robbed of MOP80,000

Last Sunday, a 58-year-old mainland male was robbed of MOP80,000 near the Macau International Center located at the Zona de Aterros do Porto Exterior. The victim received a neck injury from a cut while fighting with the robber. According to a report by Jornal Va Kio, the suspect is still on the run. The mainland victim says that he was threatened by a man armed with a knife, who had asked him to hand over all of his possessions. The suspect left the scene with MOP80,000 after an attempted fight with the victim. Police have said that the male suspect, assumed to be in his 40s, had spoken Mandarin while robbing the victim.

Former HK lawmaker rejected entry in Macau

Former Hong Kong lawmaker Frederick Fung Kin-kee was rejected from entering Macau last Saturday because he “poses threats to Macau’s internal security.” According to reports from Hong Kong media, Fung and his family intended to visit his friends from Macau but he was denied entry by Macau’s customs for the aforementioned reason. Fung had to return to Hong Kong after being refused entry. Fung said that he had been allowed entry into Macau approximately one year ago. Fung had questioned the reason given by Macau authority: “[I] came with my family, how can [I] represent threats to the internal security?”

Two Public Open Days on Cotai Ecological Zones

The Environment Protection Bureau (DSPA) will organize two Public Open Days, one scheduled on January 7 and another on January 21, which will allow the public to visit the Cotai Ecological Zones. A total of 100 entrances will be arranged for visitors. The tour will be two hours long, and a tour guide will lead visitors to the different zones. According to a report by Macao Daily News, 45 Black-faced Spoonbills have already been spotted inhabiting the Cotai ecological zone since last October, when the new migratory birds season started.