Briefs | Wages of construction workers increases

The average daily wage of construction workers increased by 1.8 percent quarter-to-quarter to MOP830 in the first quarter of 2017. According to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the average daily wage of non-resident construction workers (MOP750) rose by 4 percent quarter-to-quarter, and that of resident construction workers (MOP1,045) edged up by 0.4 percent. Regarding construction materials, the average price of concrete fell by 5 percent quarter-to-quarter to MOP783 per cubic meter, while that of spiral and round reinforcing steel bars rose by 1.9 percent to MOP4,590 per tonne.

More illegal workers in first quarter

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced yesterday that 67 illegal workers were found in March this year. During this month the PSP, along with the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and other departments have co-organized actions to combat the influx of illegal workers. The departments inspected 472 locations, including construction plots, private buildings, commercial and industrial locations, among other places. Last February, the departments inspected 386 locations, which resulted in the identification of 47 illegal workers. Prior to last January, only 21 illegal workers were found from the 557 locations the departments inspected. The first three months of 2017 saw 135 illegal workers arrested. In the first quarter of 2016, the departments found 106 illegal workers, and inspected 1,175 locations.

Parking lot temporarily closed at airport

The Macau International Airport announced that its north car park is temporarily closed for public use from May 5 to May 10 due to security purposes. Passengers who are planning to come to the airport by private cars during the above-mentioned period, shall be aware that limited parking lots for public use are available at the South car park. Nonetheless, extra time may be required when queuing at the airport car park. The airport would like to remind passengers to consider using the nearby car park located in the Pac On Ferry Terminal.

Exhibition introduces Venice Biennale participation

Starting this month, the Macao Museum of Art is participating in the “International Art Exhibition – La Biennale Di Venezia” for the sixth time. Established in 1895, the “International Art Exhibition – La Biennale Di Venezia” is one of the world’s most significant contemporary art events. In order to promote the event to the public, the museum is hosting a related exhibition from 28 April to 12 November. The promotional exhibition will introduce the history of the Biennale, as well as works featured in the exhibition “A Bonsai of My Dreams – Works by Wong Cheng Pou.” The exhibition is also featuring most of the maquettes from the exhibition that Macau is showcasing in Venice. Macau was first invited to participate in the Biennale in 2007. For its 57th edition, the exhibition features 17 artworks, including paintings and sculptures, by local artist Wong Cheng Pou.

Chicken transport to Macau decided by farms

The Director of the Zhuhai Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau (ZHCIQ), Li Qingxiang, said, in regard to the city shortening the quarantine process for frozen chicken transported to Macau, that it will be decided by the farms, frozen markets, wholesalers and other involved parties. According to a report by TDM, Li said that chicken can preserve its fresh flavor when it is frozen within eight to 10 hours. Earlier, Macau’s Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau expressed their hope that Macau’s imported frozen chicken providers could transport their product to Macau more quickly.

Gongbei recorded highest daily crossing

The Gongbei border gate recorded approximately 425,000 crossings last Sunday, a number that marks a new high at this specific border point. The record was set during the second day of the Labor Day holiday. According to the Public Security Police Force, on the 2016 Labor Day holiday, (until 9 p.m. of last May 1), all of Macau’s border checkpoints registered 419,000 crossings, of which nearly 300,000 were recorded at Gongbei. On the first day of the holiday, until 5 p.m., Macau recorded 344,000 passages across all borders.

16-year-old girl may have committed suicide

A 16-year-old middle school girl was found dead at home and at this point it is believed that she committed suicide, according to a report by TDM. The incident was reported by Chinese media yesterday morning. The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) expressed condolences and sorrow for the death of the student. DSEJ says that Secretary for Culture and Social Affairs Alexis Tam already ordered DSEJ to investigate the circumstances that led to the suicide. DSEJ also contacted a consultation organization and the late girl’s school, where it sent members of its staff to assist the school.