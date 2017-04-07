Briefs | Water Festival to move location

This year’s Macau Myanmar Overseas Chinese Water Festival will take place in Casas-Museu da Taipa, according to a report by Macao Daily News. Last year, the Secretary for Cultural and Social Affairs, Alexis Tam, suggested the association to relocate the event for this year’s edition, with the association’s leadership accepting it. Earlier this week, during a meeting with the association, Tam expressed that it is a good change and that the festival will attract many tourists. This year’s water festival will feature the festival’s photographs, food quarters, among other events.

‘Compatriot Permit’ equals passport

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced that, starting from April 10, Taiwan residents can enter Macau with their Compatriot Permit (a travel document issued by the Ministry of Public Security of China, which does not acknowledge the Taiwan Passport). The document holders will be granted a maximum 30-day stay in the territory. Currently, there are approximately one million visitors from Taiwan visiting the territory every year, meaning that the group represents the third largest source of tourists in Macau.

Money supply continues to grow

According to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Macau, the broad money supply continued to grow in February. At the same time, resident deposits and loans rose from a month ago. Resident deposits increased 0.9 percent from the previous month to MOP536.4 billion while non-resident deposits grew 2.5 percent to MOP255.4 billion. Total deposits within the banking sector, including from public investment, increased 2.2 percent month-on-month to MOP962.2 billion. Meanwhile, domestic loans to the private sector increased by 0.6 percent compared with January, while external loans rose 2.2 percent. At the end of the month, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector dropped 0.9 percentage points from the previous month to 59.1 percent.

IC announces animation subsidy deadline

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced the deadline for applications for the “2016 Subsidy Programme for the Production of Original Animation Short Films” as April 12 at 5 p.m. The bureau invites all interested parties to apply.

The subsidy is part of the “Subsidy Programme Series for Macau’s Cultural and Creative Industries”, and aims to encourage the development of Macau’s animation industry. Moreover, the IC noted in a statement its hopes that the subsidy will “nurture local talents in animation creation” and promote “participation in exhibitions, public screenings and online promotion” of short animations. More information on the subsidy and the relevant application forms can be accessed on the IC’s website.