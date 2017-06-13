Briefs | Worker dies after iron beam collapses

Yesterday morning, an accident took place in a construction site located at the Avenida Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, resulting in the death of a worker and injuring three others. An iron beam weighing approximately six tons, of six meters in length, yielded accidently during its testing period, hitting the workers, aged between 40 and 50 years old. The three injured workers were sent to two different hospitals after the accident, with all showing signs of diminished consciousness during transportation. Construction works at the affected building were suspended.

DSEJ not forcing Mandarin teaching

Wong Kin Mou, Director of the Department of Research and Educational Resources of the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ), said that the DSEJ absolutely does not require or force any schools to adopt Mandarin as the medium of instruction for Chinese language courses. Wong claimed that students will be more competitive if they possess the ability of communicating bilingually, both in Cantonese and Mandarin. He also noted that most local schools only offer Mandarin courses, typically one to two classes on a weekly basis. With this curriculum structure Cantonese teaching will not be affected.

Factory to be completely demolished next year

The director of the Office for the Development of the Energy Sector (GDSE), Hoi Chi Leong, said that the CEM’s power factory, located at the Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, will be completely torn down in the third quarter of 2018. Currently, CEM has already demolished the factory’s engine room. The government will supervise the entire demolishing process in accordance with the instructions of the environmental evaluation report regarding the process, Hoi informed. The government has planned to build public housing on the site.

MSAR to further cooperate with Hungary

The MSAR government wants to boost tourism and cultural exchanges with Hungary. Chief Executive, Chui Sai On, made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with the visiting Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, László Kövér, at Santa Sancha Palace. Chui also hinted at economic cooperation, saying that Macau could take advantage of its bridging functions to help Hungarian products enter the mainland market.

Gov’t accused of ‘only loving money’

Cheang Kok Keong, member of the Cultural Heritage Council, said that if the government cannot protect cultural heritage it proves that the government “only loves money.” “If [Macau’s] world heritage disappeared, […] it would not only be an embarrassment for Macau, but also for the country,” said Cheang. “If we talk about the criteria behind the ‘Love the Country and Love Macau’, then protecting world heritage is one of them. If [the government] cannot [protect the world heritage], then you [the government] do not endorse the ‘Love the Country, Love Macau’ at all, you only love money.”