Briefs | Yang Chongwei to lead privacy watchdog

Yang Chongwei, the current deputy head of the Office for Personal Data Protection (GPDP), was confirmed yesterday as the next coordinator of the privacy watchdog. The Government Spokesperson Office issued a statement indicating that the Chief Executive has received Vasco Fong’s letter of resignation. Vasco Fong is set to return to the Court of Second Instance on July 1. From then on Yang Chongwei will lead the GPDP.

New wholesale market in September

The president of the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), José Tavares, announced that the city’s new wholesale market is expected to commence operations in September. Currently, 150 applicants are waiting to start running their businesses in the new market, and it is planned that all 150 will eventually enter the market. A few government departments, such as the city’s food safety center and IACM’s hygiene supervision department, will be stationed in the market to conduct direct hygiene supervisions and quarantines. The new market occupies an area of 40,000 square meters, consisting of a seven-story building with three basement floors, with the whole space doubling that of the current wholesale market.

Woman manipulates grandson to steal

A local woman aged around 50 has been arrested after manipulating her one-year-old grandson to steal items from clothing shops. Last month, the toddler took one necklace and one pair of earrings from a shop located at Mercado de S. Lourenço, having later given the products to his grandmother. Without making any payments, the woman left the shop with her grandson, resulting in the shop losing MOP500 worth of goods. On Wednesday, the Public Security Police Force arrested the woman, who confessed to the crime.

Chow Tai Fook reports slight revenue increase

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd posted a 4 percent rise in net profit for the year ending March 2017 as retail spending improved amidst the recovery in tourist arrivals in Hong Kong and Macau. The full-year net profit of the company rose to HKD3.06 billion from HKD2.94 billion in the previous year. The results were slightly lower than the HKD3.11 billion forecast of 14 analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Full-year revenue dropped 9.4 percent to HKD51.25 billion from HKD56.59 billion a year ago, the retailer said. Revenue in the second half rose 4.4 percent from the previous year.

UM student receives award for research paper

A masters student from the University of Macau (UM) Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, Li Pengpeng, was the sole first prize recipient at the First National Academic Forum for Postgraduates of Pharmacy, for her paper titled “Pharmaceutical Co-innovation Network: Global Patterns and the Role of China.”

The forum received 340 submissions from 61 well-known universities, including China Pharmaceutical University, Shenyang Pharmaceutical University and Peking University. Using a complex system approach to visualize the evolution of the global pharmaceutical co-innovation network, Li’s study provides a detailed analysis of the locations of pharmaceutical innovation and cross-regional collaboration, as cited in a statement issued by UM.