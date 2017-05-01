Briefs | Zhang to hear opinions on wide range of topics

Chief Executive Chui Sai On said on Friday that he expected the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), Zhang Dejiang, would hear opinions from different groups on a wide range of topics during his Macau visit. Chui said he was pleased that Zhang had accepted the invitation to visit Macau from 8 to 10 May. During the three-day visit, the chief executive will brief Mr Zhang on the government’s work and the latest developments in the city’s progress. Chui added that the government would launch fresh policy initiatives to further the development of young locals.

Q1 merchandise export value increases

Macau’s total value of merchandise exports in the first quarter of 2017 increased by 8.8 percent year-on-year to MOP2.94 billion (about USD367 million), and imports grew by 6.5 percent to MOP18 billion (about USD2.25 billion), the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said on Friday. Merchandise trade deficit widened to MOP15.06 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

IACM designates 60 locations for furniture disposal

Residents who wish to dispose of their furniture may now do so at any of the 60 furniture collection locations designated by the Civil and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM). Until May 7, residents will be able to dispose of their furniture between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Cleaning staff will ensure all items are removed from the location on the same night. 50 of these locations are in Macau, while six and four are in Taipa and Coloane.

Hac Sa concerts continue today

“Hush!!! Full Music,” a music festival which started yesterday at the Hac Sa beach, will continue today with performances ranging from rock and metal to pop and electronic. The festival features a total of 25 artists and bands from Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The event also features a market selling local cultural and creative products, along with food and beverages. Yesterday, some spectators were disappointed when the festival experienced a power outage, as reported by TDM. The concert begins today at 1 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Local singers and bands include Jun Kung, “Forget the G,” “WhyOceans,” “Wat De Funk”, “Scamper” and “Crossline”, among others.

Hong Kong records first imported Zika virus case

Hong Kong has recorded one case of the Zika virus, which is also the first imported case this year, according to a statement issued by Macau’s Health Bureau (SSM). The virus was contracted by a 31-year-old woman who traveled to Ecuador and Peru in April. On April 22, the woman went to see a private doctor, and was admitted to a hospital on April 23 upon displaying further symptoms. Her condition is currently stable.