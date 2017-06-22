Briefs | Zhuhai bus driver strike

Bus drivers in Zhuhai went on strike on Tuesday to express their dissatisfaction with low salaries and social welfare benefits. On Tuesday, approximately 95 percent of the region’s bus drivers stopped driving. The drivers organized demonstrations in front of the Zhuhai government office and a petition stating that the bus company, the only state-owned bus company in Zhuhai, is corrupt. The petition alleges that the company’s leaders took public money into their own pockets. A report by the Hong Kong Economic Times revealed that the Zhuhai government and the bus company agreed to increase the drivers’ monthly salaries by RMB1,200, placing their new salary at RMB5,300.

Toothpick crossbow sparks concerns

The Toothpick Crossbow, a new type of toy sold in mainland China, has raised concerns at the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) and the Judiciary Police (PJ). The PJ have warned that the crossbow is in fact a kind of weapon, and it might be used to inflict physical injury on people. They have consequently called upon local schools to ban students from bringing this weapon to school, and appealed to parents to prevent their children from purchasing or playing with it. The DSEJ noted that, up to this point, the bureau has not received any reports from local schools regarding students in possession of a toothpick crossbow.

Man robbed of HKD1.5m in hotel room

Three mainland residents [two men and one woman] have been arrested for robbing 1.5 million patacas from a mainland resident in a Cotai hotel room. The two men have yet to be detained by the police. The victim earns money from currency exchange (HKD to RMB). The female suspect phoned the victim to exchange RMB1.4 million into HKD1.5 million. The victim brought the money to a pre-arranged hotel room, but, upon arrival, he was assaulted by three men while the woman assailed him with pepper spray. Following the assault, the suspects took the money and left.