The Buzz | New Year’s firework show cancelled

The fireworks show that normally marks the start of every New Year in Macau was cancelled yesterday, a short note from the Macau Government Tourist Office informed. According to the statement, the reason for the cancellation of the show is the “impossibility of the pyrotechnic material to be transported to Macau within the scheduled date.”

The New Year fireworks display annually gathers thousands of spectators around the seafront next to Macau Tower and at the Nam Van and Sai Van Lakes.

Nevertheless, both the “Macau 2016 New Year’s Concert” to be held at the Sai Van Lake Square and the “Taipa 2016 New Year Festival” to take place at the Taipa Houses-Museum, will be held accordingly to the original program. The activities on the Sai Van Lake Square are set to start at 10p.m. on December 31. Thirty minutes later the Festival will kick off in Taipa.