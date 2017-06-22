Capital Airlines links Macau and Lisbon

Starting from July 25, Capital Airlines will run four flights per week between Macau and Beijing.

Eric Fong, director of the Marketing Department of the Macau International Aiport Co. Ltd, said that the flight will mainly establish a connection with the direct flight between Beijing and Lisbon.

“Capital airline has opened a route to Lisbon. Macau is the platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries. [The airline] considers that Macau has the potential to be included in the new line,” said Fong.

On Capital Airlines’ website, it is indicated that direct flights between Beijing and Lisbon will be available until December 31.

Fong told the Times that these dates are schedules for the summer season, further indicating that the flight operator “might consider extending the lifespan of this line a little bit more.” He added that “reactions [from the passengers] seem to be quite good.”

Fong also disclosed that, in August, there will be one daily flight running between Macau and Jakarta, and that more flights between Macau and cities in Southeast Asia will also be added.