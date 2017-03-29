Carlos D’Assumpção book launch next month

A book launch event for “Carlos D’Assumpção – A Man of Value” by Celina Veiga de Oliveira will be held on April 8 at Albergue SCM.

The book is a “photobiography” of the Macanese personality, spanning a total 267 pages of full, high-quality photographs and documentation on Carlos D’Assumpção.

The collection and organization of the content was arranged by the historian, Dr. Celina Veiga de Oliveira.

This edition is the second trilingual volume of the book, containing Chinese, Portuguese and English text, according to organizer Albergue SCM.

Carlos D’Assumpção was born in Macau on March 1, 1929. An illustrious lawyer, he was a prominent figure in the public and private institutions of the territory and in the political departments of Macau. His service included acting as the deputy and president of the Legislative Assembly during four consecutive legislative terms. He was also a member of the drafting committee of the Basic Law of the MSAR.

“Macau is proud to honor a citizen who has so well interpreted the value of dialogue and urbanity among men,” noted a statement released by Albergue SCM. “[He was a] Macanese political figure, a most striking figure in the last quarter of the twentieth century, who contributed, in a compelling way, to the construction of the recent history of Macau.”

Organized by Albergue SCM and with the patronage of the Macau Foundation, the book launch session will be held at Albergue SCM at 3 p.m. on April 8. The session will be conducted in Chinese and Portuguese, according to organizers.