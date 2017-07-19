CCM presents film carnival for a young audience

The Macau Cultural Center (CCM) is presenting eight international films curated for younger audiences as part of its “ARTmusing Film Carnival” series this August.

The films in the series have different themes, ranging from growing up to pursuing dreams and facing difficulties. The films represent various genres including comedy and drama.

The first film is an animation titled “Molly Monster,” a story from the perspective of a little girl who will soon become a big sister. “Ballerina” is another animation using Pixar-level technology that follows the inspirational and moving story of a small girl on her brave journey to pursue a dream.

“The Big Day” is also a film about pursuing your dreams, telling the stories of four kids from different places and backgrounds who must rewrite their lives and break religious, gender and class barriers to assert their independence.

The award-winning film, “Life Animated,” uses both animation and a documentary format to tell an uplifting story that addresses autism. It tells the adventure of a boy who reconnects with the world through Disney characters, revealing the magical life-changing power of cinema.

“Landfill Harmonic” is a documentary about the environment that follows a group of Paraguayan youngsters who create musical instruments out of discarded garbage and form an orchestra. The film shows how the group is suddenly brought into the global spotlight guided by music director Favio Chavez.

“Help! I Shrunk My Teacher,” is a German comedy about a boy who shrunk his school principal. The story is a fantasy that can appeal to students who have daydreamt of mischievous treatments they would dole out to their teachers, if their positions of power were reversed.

The South Korean production titled “The World of Us” is a fresh and moving story on the delicate friendship between two little girls, while “Packages from Daddy” is a Taiwanese film about a family’s journey after the death of the father.

This series captures different cultures and presents them in distinct cinematic styles that will hopefully provide insight and enjoyment to young children, teenagers and their parents.