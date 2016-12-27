CE | Beijing supports direction of MSAR government work 

Chief Executive Chui Sai On announced that the Central Government has affirmed the SAR Government’s work and will continuously pledge its full support to Macau for further economic development and enhancement of local residents’ livelihoods.

Chui was speaking to reporters in Beijing this afternoon as he concluded his annual duty visit, having been received by President Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council, Li Keqiang.

During his meetings with the state leaders, the Chief Executive presented his report on Macau’s current situation and development over the past 12 months, and outlined the Government’s policies for 2017.

At a meeting on December 23, Xi Jinping said that under Chui’s leadership, the MSAR government had focused on policies to boost the economy, improve people’s livelihoods and ensure stable development 16. He added that the Macau government has done a lot of work in advancing public administration reform, promoting “appropriate diversification” of its economy, keeping gaming industries in check and handling major issues in accordance with the law.

Xinhua said in a report that Xi had described the general situation in Macau as good, and that the economy and people’s livelihood are improving. Xi acknowledged the strength of local patriotism and that Macau is a role model in terms of implementing the the ‘one country, two systems’ policy and the basic laws, as well as protecting state security and endorsing the unification.

During his four-day visit, Chui also met with the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Wang Guangya, and the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Dejiang.

Chui said the state leaders had affirmed the direction of the government’s efforts in implementing several policies over the past year, including the efforts made to develop Macau’s strategic position as a world centre of both tourism and leisure, and as a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries (collectively known as “Centre and Platform” policies), and the assurance that the works done under the city’s Five-Year Development Plan aligned with the country’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

Chui said that, under a plan approved by the Central Government, Macau will be more involved in the development of the country’s Silk Road Economic Belt, as well as the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road (collectively known as the “Belt and Road” initiative).

Chui also commented on Macau’s economic prospects for 2017. He believes that the city’s economy will expand next year, and noted that the government has been able to maintain balanced finances and budget surpluses during the economic adjustment period between 2015 and 2016.

The CE stressed that public expenditure for long-term policy mechanisms related to social welfare will not be negatively affected by economic adjustment.

Regarding the development of surrounding waters under Macau administration, Chui said the Government plans to take three steps to gradually prepare for the economic development of the 85 square kilometres in question.

The measures cover such topics as the preparation of legislation, the strengthening of management processes, and research relating to the local maritime economy and the overall development of Macau.

When addressing an idea already expressed by some people – that allowing the importation of non-resident workers for driver positions would be positive for the Macau economy – Chui said that the government needs to study the matter in depth to ensure a scientific approach when making decisions on the subject.

