CE meets with Ministry of Education in Beijing

Chief Executive Chui Sai On held a meeting on Saturday with the Chinese Minister of Education, Chen Baosheng. During the meeting, Chui noted that the MSAR government has invested in the improvement of local residents’ level of education. Chui thanked mainland authorities for their support in the development of the educational sector, noting that before the handover of Macau to mainland China, a large number of residents had not completed secondary-level education.

Chen encouraged local students to attend mainland universities. Since the start of the year, the Ministry of Education has increased the number of Macau students directly admitted to mainland universities, and has expanded the list of universities covered by the direct admission scheme.

As of mid-January, a total of 723 Macau students – the highest number on record – were enrolled in mainland universities via the scheme, according to Chui.

Chui is currently meeting mainland authorities in Beijing. Yesterday, he attended the opening ceremony of the 5th Session of the 12th National People’s Congress (NPC).