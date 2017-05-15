CE outlines strategy for ‘Belt and Road’ participation

Chief Executive Chui Sai On stated that the government is committed to optimizing Macau’s top-level policy efforts in order to further integrate with the country’s development in the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Chui made these remarks on Saturday prior to his departure for Beijing, where he took part in yesterday’s opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

According to Chui, “unimpeded trade”, “financial integration” and “people-to-people exchanges” were the three main goals regarding Macau’s participation in the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road (collectively known as the “Belt and Road” initiative).

Chui also introduced details of the government’s plan. Domestically, Macau will work closely with regional partners such as the Guangdong Province and the Fujian Province. Externally, the government will tap Macau’s extensive network of returned overseas Chinese, as well as the region’s links with Portuguese-

ww wspeaking countries, to actively seek closer ties with them and other nations in Southeast Asia.

Chui stated the government plans to set up a scholarship encouraging local students to join exchange events in places covered by the “Belt and Road” initiative.

He added that taking part in the “Belt and Road” initiative has given Macau further opportunities to serve the country and to strengthen the “One country, two systems” principle.